Lenovo Announces Chromebook IdeaPad 5i and Flex 5i

They advanced them during the past CES 2021 and now they make official the announcement of the launch of the Chromebook IdeaPad 5i and Flex 5i, the two new Lenovo laptops with Google’s operating system, which the Chinese company has been betting on almost since its inception.

The new Chromebook IdeaPad 5i and Flex 51 fall into the mid and low range, a segment in which competitors such as Acer are well positioned. So while some aim towards new objectives, others do the same, but in the opposite direction, all with the intention of filling the gaps in a market that continues to grow.

Starting with the most humble or least conspicuous offer, the Chromebook IdeaPad Flex 5i It is a 13.3-inch laptop and a screen capable of being rotated almost completely, with a fairly wide internal configuration, which ranges from Intel Core i3 and Core i5 CPUs to Intel Celeron, 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 128, 256 and 512 GB of internal storage.

The distinctive element of the Chromebook IdeaPad Flex 5i is the possibility of having an OLED screen. Its price, starting at 399 euros or 475 dollars.

With all Chromebook IdeaPad 5i It is the most interesting equipment of this new batch of Lenovo laptops with Chrome OS, and it is that in terms of internal characteristics it is practically the same as the previous one, but subject to the Intel Core i3 and Core i5 CPUs. However, this one has a much more attractive 14 inch touch screen with a maximum brightness of 300 nits.

The Chromebook IdeaPad 5i, in addition to being larger and, therefore, offering greater autonomy thanks to its battery, which provides a duration of 10 hours of activity on the paper, includes a curious light bar under the touch panel as an indicator of the battery life of the device. And its starting price is the same: starting at 399 euros or 475 dollars, depending on the configuration chosen.