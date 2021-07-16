Lenovo and FC Internazionale Milano reinforce their winning collaboration

The technology company takes its official association with the football club one step further by becoming the back sponsor of the iconic Inter jersey.

Lenovo and the football association Football Club Internazionale Milano (popularly called Inter Milan) have updated their multi-year collaboration by now appearing on the back of the team’s iconic jersey for the upcoming 2021/2022 season. Lenovo has been the official global technology partner since 2019, in a critical collaboration to transform the club’s digital experience by bringing essential smart technology to both the Suning Training Center in Appiano Gentile and its headquarters.

Technological endowment

Through this renewed collaboration, which also includes everything from servers, data management, storage and intelligent collaboration devices to laptops, monitors and accessories, Lenovo will provide Inter with the technology that allows them to collect and manage large amounts of data, transform operations and provide better results both on and off the field. With intelligent Lenovo technology, the Inter will be able to digitize documents and historical archives for easier access to data.

Top sports career

Inter’s trajectory is unmatched. It is the only club that has been in the first division of Italian football since its creation in 1909, and they have been three-time European Cup champions. With 19 Serie A titles under their belt, they have been crowned the Italian champions.

The Lenovo collaboration has provided Inter with numerous operational performance improvements since 2019:

Inter’s data processing speed and performance has improved by 20%, managing more than 100 million GPS data points collected during training sessions over the last two seasons, including 60 million player data points. that you have to study. The computational power of Lenovo’s servers has reduced the time it takes Inter to process reports by 25%. Lenovo’s data storage is critical to supporting the 50,000 hours of digital video available as part of the Digital Asset Management (MAM) system, enabling 400 terabytes of digital content to be hosted in Inter’s digital archive. It offers one of the most advanced performance analysis flows in Italy, with better stability, flexibility, scalability and security.

T-shirt sponsorship

The inclusion of the t-shirt sponsorship in this collaboration strengthens the union of both brands and their common values ​​of high performance and relentless innovation. The strategic arrangement of the Lenovo logo on the coveted back of the team’s jersey will bring a significant increase in brand visibility, both in Serie A and in the Italian Cup.

Global technology partner

Over the past two years, Lenovo has been deeply involved in the club as its global technology partner by integrating server devices at the Edge and even greater efficiencies in data collection and processing, as well as with high-performance PCs. , monitors and Lenovo collaboration devices. With this latest agreement, Lenovo will offer Inter a complete technological solution of hardware, software and support:

Technology for Players: Unrivaled data storage and processing technologies will unfold analytics and player development. Structured and unstructured data points will provide tactical information on player fitness and match analysis. During the training sessions, the global positioning system (GPS) is also used to analyze the speed of the players, distance, workload and the impact on the performance of the entire team and thus shape Inter’s training program. . The team will use the data during the training sessions not only to review the matches but also to strategically plan the following matches. Technology for fans: With more than 50 million fans (and with more fans in Asia than any other Italian club), Lenovo technology enhances game day experiences and provides a window into the daily activities of this soccer legend . The Digital Asset Management (MAM) solution provides Inter with a huge historical archive of digital assets, including more than 50,000 hours of video, which can be easily accessed and customized on demand. For example, fans can enter their name and date of birth in Inter’s digital archive to find out what happened at the club during their lifetime. Enterprise Technology: Lenovo has matched smart technology with Inter’s current need and is providing its technology development expertise for training facilities and club venues. At a time when we are at the gates of the future of work, world-leading Lenovo solutions such as ThinkPad computers, ThinkVision monitors, and ThinkSmart collaboration devices facilitate remote and hybrid collaboration and facilitate business operations. . Using Lenovo’s smart technology has enabled Inter to easily collaborate via web conferencing and work remotely.

www.lenovo.com