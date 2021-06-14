Lenin Canchola’s gang extortionist falls

MEXICO CITY.- An alleged extortionist from Lenin Canchola’s gang was arrested in Álvaro Obregón’s mayor’s office.

This is Juan ‘N’, who demanded money from the merchants of the market on wheels that is installed in Avenida Observatorio, Las Palmas neighborhood.

According to a citizen complaint, this subject identified himself as a member of Lenin Canchola’s gang, which operates in the western part of the capital, threatened the merchants and demanded money in exchange for not threatening his physical and patrimonial integrity.

Juan ‘N’ operated in the mayoralties of Miguel Hidalgo and Álvaro Obregón, ordered uprisings, beatings and extortion.

HE IS EXTORSIONER of the BAND of LENIN CANCHOLA

It’s Juan Jardón Correa

He threatened street vendors in @AlcaldiaAO and @AlcaldiaMHmx He ordered uprisings, beatings, extortion …

Agents commanding @OHarfuch have already arrested him.

So he ended up arrested by the @SSC_CDMX

If you recognize it, report it. pic.twitter.com/6BuKKAd0r4 – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) June 13, 2021

Police from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) began investigating the cabinet, field and interviews, with which they were able to find out the identity of this subject and increased surveillance in the vicinity of the tianguis.

This Sunday, near a shopping plaza located on Avenida Observatorio, the 49-year-old man was detained, who was assured cash, a cell phone and a sharp weapon.

Juan ‘N’ was made available to the agent of the Public Ministry who will define his legal situation.

