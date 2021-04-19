Lenense win 3-1 at home to Real Titanico

04/19/2021 at 10:54 AM CEST

The Lenense won 3-1 against Titanic during the meeting held this Sunday in the Apptelo Sotón. The Lenense came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning away from home by a score of 0-1 at Magpie CF. For his part, Royal Titanic had to settle for a draw to one against the Sports Flow. After the result obtained, the Lenin team is third, while the Titanic he is fifth at the end of the game.

The first half of the game started in an excellent way for him Lenense, who took advantage of the play to open the scoreboard thanks to a goal of Jose Santullano in the 10th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second half luck came for the titanic team, who put the tie with a goal from Leyder in the 71st minute. However, the Lenense team took the lead by making it 2-1 through a goal from Luismi in the 75th minute. After a new play the local team increased the score, which distanced itself by establishing 3-1 thanks to the success of Ousmane shortly before the end, specifically in 88, ending the confrontation with the score of 3-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Lenense gave entrance to Ousmane, Jairo, Alexandre Otero Y Jorge for Berto Arias, White, Jose Santullano Y Pelayo Castanon, Meanwhile he Titanic gave the green light to Ruben Riesco, Mario Y Sanchez for Garri, Daniel Y Casariego.

The match referee showed six yellow cards. Of the two teams, Berto Arias, White Y Diaz of the local team and Casariego, Garri Y Victor The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Lenense he gets 31 points and the Titanic with 27 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: the Royal Titanic will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Gijón Industrial in his fiefdom, while the Lenense will play against him Tuilla at home.

Data sheetLenense:Doldan, Abel, Nacho Prieto, Díaz, Pelayo Castañón (Jorge, min.84), Pablo Sánchez, José Santullano (Alexandre Otero, min.77), Blanco (Jairo, min.60), Luismi, Berto Arias (Ousmane, min .60) and JulioRoyal Titanic:Rafa, Leyder, Isaac, Milu, Victor, Garri (Ruben Riesco, min.46), Daniel (Mario, min.58), Pibe, Casariego (Sanchez, min.83), Jairo Santos and MatheusStadium:Apptelo SotónGoals:José Santullano (1-0, min. 10), Leyder (1-1, min. 71), Luismi (2-1, min. 75) and Ousmane (3-1, min. 88)