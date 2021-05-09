Lenense takes victory after beating Real Titanico 1-3

05/09/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

The team of Alfonso Arias won by 1-3 at Titanic on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The Royal Titanic came with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against Sports Flow and so far he was on a three-game losing streak. On the visitors’ side, the Lenense reaped a tie to one against the Magpie CF, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Titanic set is sixth, while the Lenense he is fourth at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Royal Titanic, who took advantage of the play to inaugurate the scoring by means of a goal of Samuel a few minutes after the start of the game, specifically in minute 5. The away team put the tie thanks to a goal from Luismi in minute 28, thus closing the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

After the half of the game, in the second half came the goal for the Lenense team, who traced the match through a goal from Luis Del Rio in the 87th minute. Lenense, who distanced himself by a bit of Jairo on the verge of the end, at 90, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-3.

With this result, the Titanic he gets 27 points and the Lenense with 36 points.

Data sheetRoyal Titanic:Rafa, Isaac, Milu, Jorge, Mario, Prida, Jairo Santos, Casariego, Hugo Sánchez, Samuel and Ruben RiescoLenense:Javi Torres, Jorge, Alexandre Otero, Díaz, Luismi, Berto Arias, Pablo Sánchez, Ousmane, Abel, Nacho Prieto and JulioStadium:HoppersGoals:Samuel (1-0, min. 5), Luismi (1-1, min. 28), Luis Del Río (1-2, min. 87) and Jairo (1-3, min. 90)