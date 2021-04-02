Lendoiro criticizes the RFEF for its Second B format

03/25/2021 at 17:07 CET

The former president of Deportivo Augusto César Lendoiro considers that the Royal Spanish Football Federation “failed” with the format it applied this season in Second Division B, which will leave several historical figures out of the next First Federation.

One of the teams that is on the wire is Deportivo himself, which depends on other results to finish the first phase of the season among the top three classified and, with them, guarantee a place in the First Federation and have the possibility of fight for promotion to the Second Division in the next stage of the current campaign.

In an article he sent to EFE, Lendoiro is optimistic about Deportivo’s options to finish on the podium because it already was before having linked the two victories that allowed him to reach the last day alive.

“A month later, no one doubts that promotion is possible. Everything happens to take advantage of that last bullet,” says the former sportsman president. Deportivo need to beat Zamora at the Abanca-Riazor Stadium and hope that Celta B does not win or that Unionistas de Salamanca lose.

“They are the expected consequences of a format that led to a heart attack ending, much more even than what even used to be in the first round of a traditional league“Lendoiro warns.

The former president of Deportivo was against this competition system from the beginning, considering it a “suicide formula.”

“The drastic reduction of the traditional League produced, as was foreseeable, the fictitious equality of forces of the teams, which caused that the RFEF has lost the great opportunity to give a pulse to LaLiga. made up of historic clubs, major cities, subsidiaries of big clubs, but it failed miserably in the design, “he says.

Lendoiro understands that “the Federation was not at the level of the clubs that had made an economic effort, which it ‘abandoned’ to their fate by establishing the mini-leagues.”

“The conclusion cannot be worse: some teams now see their access to the new category and their very survival at risk and, what is even worse, the true value of the ‘First RFEF’ is seriously questioned, “he says.

Remember that “numerous historical teams, three of them (Murcia, Hercules de Alicante and Córdoba) representing cities among the 12 most populated in Spain, are at serious risk of not qualifying for the First RFEF, like Racing de Santander, Numancia or Lleida “, who will seek a place in the bronze category in the second part of the season.

While, “It is already confirmed that others will not be there, such as Recre (Recreativo de Huelva), the ‘Dean’, Salamanca or Pontevedra, which means “, in Lendoiro’s opinion,” a very hard blow to that ‘First RFEF’, which should bring together those clubs with the potential to aspire to LaLiga“.

“The Federation failed to impose a format of few days that unrealistically balances the worth of the teams,” says the former president of Deportivo, who led the club for 25 years.