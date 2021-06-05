Lenders could start your car repossession process if you miss a single loan payment



Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In most states, When you miss a single car loan payment, a lender, like your bank, can start the recovery process the next day, but most companies give their clients a grace period.

Often times, the lender will not even charge a late payment fee until the payment is at least 10 days late, and most will not report it to the major credit bureaus until more than 30 days have passed.

If you are past 30 days delinquent, and especially if you miss the next two payments in your loan cycle, that’s where you really start to enter dangerous territory, as lenders will now seriously enter the recovery or buyback process. .

In most cases, your lender will hire an agency that specializes in auto repossessions. That company will use whatever information it can get, for example your home and work addresses, to track the vehicle and tow it to a safe lot. The company does not need your car keys to take it away.

The salvage company will then charge your bank to tow the vehicle, as well as a daily storage fee, usually between $ 25 and $ 75 per day.

Unless you’ve left the keys in the car, the salvage company will also hire a locksmith to make a new set of keys, and then charge your bank for that service as well.

When everything is done, you will owe a few hundred or even more than $ 1,000 in charge to your bank, and you will remain responsible for paying all this whether you remove your car from the repository or not, as reported by CNET.

Lenders are generally only required by law to surrender your car if you pay off the loan plus any accumulated towing and storage charges. In practice, however, most lenders are willing to pay you back if you can at least catch up on your late payments.

