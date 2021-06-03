Lemieux and Zegarra promise many hits in Cuernavaca; there will also be a title clash

Former Canadian world champion forced to triumph

MEXICO – Former Canadian world champion David Lemieux and his Peruvian rival David Zegarra, reported ready for their duel to take place this Friday night at the Holiday Inn Hotel, in Cuernavaca, Morelos. The fight will be ten chapters in the super middle division.

The Canadian boxer aspires to a fight against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who holds the world division belt from the World Boxing Council. Lemieux is ranked No. 2 on the WBC world charts, so a win would bring him closer to a starting shot. In what was the weigh-in ceremony, the Canadian gave a weight of 75 kilos by 76,100 kilograms of the South American.

In the semifinal lawsuit presented in association by the promoters Eye Of Tiger (Canada) and HC Productions (Mexico), Canadian Eric Bazinyan will face American Scott Sigmon, for the NABF super middleweight title, in what is expected to be a contested duel. Bazinyan and Sigmon gave the same weight on the scale: 76,100 kilograms. Another duel that will spark sparks, the North American Don Haynesworth versus the Canadian Simon Kean, eight rounds at heavyweight.

In six-round bouts: Mexican Maricruz Gómez will try to stop Canadian Martine Vallieres, in super bantamweight; Carolina Contreras against Yeni Mercado, in a clash of Morelos, at 115 pounds; in full weight lawsuit, Santiago Martínez versus Rafael Abdala.

Maximino Toala from Chiapas will rival José Walter Hernández, also from Morelos, in super featherweight; Justin Gandoza-Arturo Herrera, in the same division; and in the initial, Jamin Hernández versus Josué Martínez in super lightweight. The actions will start at 5:00 p.m., and can be seen live on the HC Production Facebook fan page. Admission will cost $ 300 to the general public.

