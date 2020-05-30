Lella Lombardi already has her documentary. The only woman who has managed to score in the F1 World Championship and also ran in Le Mans teaming with Mari Claude Beaumont at the controls of an official Alpine, has seen her life recreated in the documentary ‘Beyond Driven’, made by Riyaana Hartley and Vincent Tran.

For history, Lella finished sixth with a March 751 in the last Grand Prix held in Montjuic, the Spanish GP of 1975. That GP that was one of the most chaotic in history, with the team of pilots for safety reasons –The support of the guardrails was insufficient–, the departure of Emerson Fittipaldi and a series of initial incidents until the Rolf Stonmelen accident shortly before mid-race that caused four deaths and the stoppage of the race in total chaos.

Lella finished sixth, but as the minimum distance was not completed, half points were awarded. In this way the Italian only added half a point. Of this 45 years ago. After her some other drivers tried to race in F1 – Divina Galica, Desiree Wilson and Giovanna Amati – but none managed to qualify to take the start in a scoring Grand Prix.

“For a woman, it is not impossible to compete for the podium in F1, it is not remote or improbable, but something that will happen one day. We must start supporting this new generation of incredibly talented women who are on their way to it,” they said. the directors of the film.

The film gathers testimonies from some pilots of yesteryear, such as Giovanna Amati, as well as the new batch of young pilots who have recently tried, or are trying to achieve, the queen category: Tatiana Calderón, Beitske Visser, the Amna sisters and Hamda Al Qubaisi or Alice Powell, as well as Carmen Jordá.

