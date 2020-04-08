The singer and influencer Lele Pons suffered an injury while recording a video that would apparently upload to his Tik Tok.

On Instagram, Pons shared the recording, in which the song “Culo”, by José de las Heras and Ghetto Flow, appears dancing, when, after bending over for the second time, he slipped and turned his back against a glass door, the which broke on impact.

“When you’re still trying to learn how to do these Tik Tok dances. 1, 2, 3 … This is how 2020 is going “, wrote next to the clip.

It is unknown if the interpreter was seriously injured as well as more details about her health, however, the video recalls some recordings she made for the Vine platform, which launched her to fame, in which she made sudden movements and awkward when falling and stumbling as a joke.

