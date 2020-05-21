.

Lele Pons recently released her documentary “The Secret Life of Lele Pons” on the YouTube platform. In the project, the Venezuelan star flourishes his most sincere facet when talking about his mental disorders and the way in which he discovered his father’s homosexuality after his mother’s divorce. Pons confessed that she discovered her father with another man in bed shortly after the divorce:

“The first time I knew it, I didn’t know what it was, I was very little when I discovered it, I didn’t know anything when I discovered it and when I discovered it it was a shock because obviously I always saw it with my mom and I said: ‘¿ How did it happen, when did it happen? ‘That was the shock, but I always supported it. I said: ‘I want to understand, I want to know what is happening’. But it was a shock for everyone ”, he expressed in a recent interview with the television program“ Ventaneando ”.

Pons went on to mention that he supports his father after learning that he is openly gay: “Obviously, obviously … I love her boyfriend Alfonso.”

On the other hand, the content creator revealed that she faced her father’s homosexuality from an early age, she even said it in an exhibition at a Catholic school where she was studying basic education: “I was about 11 years old, it was a presentation and not I could say that. There were times to say it. After that a person said: ‘Oh, my aunt is this. My dad is this, my mom is this. ’ The teacher said, ‘Ok, we are not going to talk about it now. ‘”

The star, who is one of the most followed Spanish-speaking personalities on social networks, explained that her father is her best friend today: “I love my dad much more now, he is my best friend, it is something that I applaud and that I will always support. ”

“People have to know that although we project that we are not hurt, it is important to know that it is not correct to hate. That is not good, it is very horrible, put yourself in that person’s place, ”said Lele Pons to urge his millions of followers to be more tolerant.

The first episode of “The Secret Life of Lele Pons” is currently available on Lele Pons’ official YouTube channel. Click here to enjoy it.

