Lele Pons surprises his followers with a session on the beach

Lele Pons, the beautiful American singer and influencer, drove her followers crazy through her social networks by posting a small photo session in which she appears enjoying the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer of the hit “Se te nota”, published several photos in which she appears with the also influencer Hannah stocking, where both pose with combined swimsuits.

This publication caused a stir among the followers of Lele Pons, as it managed to exceed 2.2 million “likes”, in addition to obtaining more than 12 thousand comments, where the fans of both were delivered.

Lele Pons started on the Vine social network, where she became one of the most popular. With the disappearance of the app, he “moved” to Instagram and later began a career in music.

