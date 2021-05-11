Lele Pons shows off her tremendous curves while sunbathing

Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known as Lele Pons, delighted her followers through her social networks by sharing a photo session in which she appears sunbathing, leaving her well-worked figure in view of everyone.

Through her official Instagram account, the Venezuelan-American model, influencer and singer, published a series of images in which she appears lying down while posing with a small brown swimsuit.

This post unleashed madness among his followers, because in just a couple of hours he managed to get more than 1.4 million “likes” and exceeded nine thousand comments, in which his fans praised his tremendous figure.

The singer of the song “Se te nota”, constantly publishes part of her work as a singer and model on her social networks, although she also shows a bit of how she relaxes during her free time.

