MEXICO CITY – Lele Pons leads a fairly open life on social networks, where millions of followers entertain themselves with her humorous videos and as many listen to her songs. But few know a part of it very different from what these images project: she suffers from severe obsessive compulsive disorder, among other challenges.

The Venezuelan influencer opens up about this condition in “The Secret Life of Lele Pons,” a YouTube Originals documentary series released Tuesday in which Pons takes viewers everywhere: from his bedroom to recording studios and even to therapies with her psychologist and other moments of confrontation with her mental condition.

“What pushed me to want to do it was a little girl,” Pons said in a recent interview with The Associated Press by videoconference from her Los Angeles home.

The girl did not want to accept that she had a disorder or to continue her treatment or take medication. Her therapist asked Pons to speak to her. “You are in my club and I am in your club,” said Pons, who told him. Upon learning that someone famous suffered the same, the little girl began to follow her treatment correctly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) have unwanted thoughts (obsessions) that cause great stress and anxiety, to which they feel the need to react (compulsions ). Compulsions can lead to behaviors like putting things in a specific order or checking something over and over again. They can also occur in the form of thoughts that lead, for example, to praying, counting numbers or repeating words.

Those who suffer from it feel that by carrying out these behaviors or having these thoughts they can avoid a feared situation, without this necessarily being related to reality. Obsessions or compulsions consume a lot of time for those who suffer them, generate intense anguish and interfere with their daily activities.

In the series, which will broadcast a total of five episodes weekly, Pons says that as a child she held her breath for a minute because she believed that she could be happy that way. In another scene, he can be seen opening and closing the shower faucet several times after finishing bathing.

In addition to OCD, Pons said he has Tourette syndrome, tics, depression, hyperactivity, and attention deficit.

“I wanted to do it in a way that you could educate and you could help people who don’t feel well, have what they have, who can have hope. You can achieve anything, even if you have anything because it does not define you, “said Pons. “You are stronger than that,” he added.

In his case, to these psychological disorders are added the challenges of being a public figure, including negative comments or hate on the internet. Pons is sincere in saying that, like any non-famous person, the harassing messages have made her feel very bad at times.

To defend himself against negativity, he shared a tip: “If someone is bad with you, if someone is making an ugly comment, you have to think about what is happening in their house so that they can say what they are saying.”

At some point Pons gave up his medicine and therapy. She thought she could fix her disorders by living alone in Los Angeles, while her family was still in Miami.

“When that happened I was very bad, I couldn’t leave the house. This is very difficult to handle and you cannot do it alone because it is not a thing that heals, it is a thing that you have to practice every day, you live with it, “she said, and compared the situation with a patient with diabetes or with cancer leaving its treatment.

“I think I made a lot of mistakes in my life because of this, and I learned a lot,” he added.

In many scenes in the documentary we see Pons without makeup and wearing sportswear, especially in sessions with her therapist Katia Moritz, who has attended her for more than a decade.

The celebrity said Moritz agreed to meet the production team at her office to help her, but that the therapist was concerned about how Pons would react when the series finally came to light. “So we took a long time doing this series, because she wanted to know when I was really ready to tell the world and we waited until she said she was ready,” he explained.

The series also addresses his relationship with his father, who revealed that he was gay after having lived for years married to his mother.

“I can say that my experience is incredible. I love my dad, “he said. “I fully support my dad. I am here for him, I owe him my life, and when I discovered that my dad was gay, I was very young, I didn’t know what he was, but I wanted to learn a lot, I wanted to know about his life, ”he narrated.

Seeing the final result of the documentary, Pons was encouraged. Within all the battles she has fought, she realizes that those who do not know this side of her will see that she is a completely normal girl.

As for the confinement due to the pandemic, he said that it has not affected his mental health as much because he still does not like leaving home very much, and that he has been in good spirits. But to those who may feel difficulties due to the confinement, he dedicated a few words of encouragement: “We are not alone, we are all in the same”.

