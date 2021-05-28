Lele Pons, Guaynaa and their incredible relationship that makes her feel like a quinceañera

Lele Pons lives with her boyfriend, Guaynaa, a romance like never before. Her smile gives her away and her fans are happy for the couple. The couple met during the launch of the single Se te Nota, and little by little the crush emerged that would lead the influencer to fall in love like never before in her life.

RELATED:

Lele Pons and her new feat in heels on an inflatable in the water

Lele Pons on her friendship with Juanpa Zurita: ‘I was obsessed with him’

In addition, Lele and Guaynaa made a perfect dumbbell to create content on social networks with which their followers laugh. And between publications, you can see how in love they are, something that Lele just talked about and confessed that she feels like a teenager thanks to love.

Happy with her boyfriend

Lele Pons enjoys life with Guaynaa, with whom he found a stability that he had not experienced. “I have a beautiful relationship, sometimes complicated, because we fight and reconcile, and at the same time we always want to be together,” he said in an interview with El Heraldo de México.

Quinceanera love

The emotion is so great that his family notices it. “She tells me that I look like 15 years old with her first boyfriend and the truth is that this is how I feel about Guaynaa,” she said, very happy about their relationship.

Attentive to each one

Lele and Guaynaa are together as much as they can, but she misses him even when they are separated for a very short time. According to the interview, even when she goes to the gym and excitedly waits for him to return.

The best relationship of your life

For Lele, this courtship is unmatched by other relationships in her life. The 24-year-old influencer is amazed and considers it the best she has ever had.

This is Guaynaa

“Guaynaa has a lot of patience with me, I am a complicated person, I have a thousand defects and he accepts me as I am, respects me, gives me details and makes me feel lucky,” she said.

Lele, in love

“He is everything, he is my best friend, we can talk about anything, there is compassion and friendship in this relationship,” she added about her boyfriend.

To the U

Knowing such a cute love with real ups and downs allowed Lele to release her single A lau, a ballad in which she talks about how couples, even if they have fights, reconcile.

Guaynaa, Lele’s inspiration

“I needed a relationship to sing this song, you had to have that vibe, now I have it, but two years ago it was more single, I was out of control, I went to parties, I met guys, I went out with my friends, I worked, but I never fell in love” , he expressed.