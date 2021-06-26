Lele Pons celebrates her birthday with a spicy photoshoot

Eleonora Pons Maronese, better known simply as Lele Pons, celebrated her birthday in a big way and “gave” her fans a little photo session in which she appears showing off her tremendous curves.

Through her Instagram account, the model, influencer and singer published a series of images in which she poses with a two-piece swimsuit in black, which left her worked figure in view of all her fans.

Also read: Mexican National Team: José Juan Macías confirms his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics

In the images it is also possible to appreciate the singer Guaynaa, who is his partner, posing with Lele Pons and a small birthday cake for his 25th celebration.

Lele Pons, interpreter of songs like “Se te nota” and “Bubblegum” has more than 44.4 million followers on his Instagram account, where he constantly publishes funny reels and part of his work.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content