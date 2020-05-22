West Bromwich Albion player Jonathan Leko, has assured that the Spanish Kiko Casilla did not apologize when he insulted him during a game in a racist way, which cost the Leeds United goalkeeper a sanction of eight games and a fine.

“I do not know if I would be prepared to go through all this again if I received similar abuse in the future. Kiko Casilla did not apologize, I have not had contact with him or Leeds, and now I do not want to talk to him,” said Leko, at Charlton Athletic when the incident happened, on Sky Sports News.

Leko acknowledged his satisfaction that the incident ended in a fine and a sanction for Casilla. The Spanish was punished with eight games and a fine of 60,000 pounds sterling -almost 70,000 euros-, in addition to a re-education session, for making racist comments, although the former Real Madrid and Espanyol pointed out after learning of his punishment that “he would never use words with meaning and racist connotations. “

According to the federation, the Real Madrid exporter failed to comply with rule E3 of the FA statutes, which includes violations of the regulations in “reference to race and ethnicity”, during the Championship game against Charlton Athletic in September of 2019.

“At the time, I was upset by the time it took to get the case dealt with. That probably made me feel bad because nobody was listening or taking me seriously,” said Leko, who felt helpless before it was published in February. this year, the sanction.

“Now I have changed my stance and I would tell people to report any incidents. I had a meeting with the union and they say that if it happens again, they can speed up the process and get people to help,” he said.

In addition, he appreciated the support received from Charlton, the team for which he played on loan. “I have had no support from Leeds United. It surprises me a little, since I thought he would receive some kind of apology, but I suppose they have to support their player, “he said.

