Lejarraga, between the European super welterweight and a World elimination to another championship

Named official co-candidate to the European super welterweight, Kerman Lejarraga (32-2-, 25 KO) you already know that you will have to travel to France to aspire to a new continental title against Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO), after what Matchroom lost the auction. From the promoter MGZ They hope that the date will be announced as soon as possible, in a fight that could last three months at most, and that will not end up being held in Bilbao, as they wished.

“We are waiting for the date and we are already very much looking forward to the event, although I also tell you that the situation can change at any time and another important championship may come out,” they explain to MD from the promoter of Kerman Lejarraga, MGZ Boxing.

From MGZ they assure that from the combat it went out to auction until it is concluded, a maximum of three months can pass, hence “we trust that the announcement of the date is imminent and in these cases it is usually announced two months in advance. We have the support of Matchroom and if you want to do an important event in Bilbao we can still do a World Cup qualifying for another championship ”.

Waiting for news, the ‘Morga’s Revolver’ he continues to work in the gym and soon they would begin to prepare the face to face with Charrat, although if there were news regarding the objectives this plan would change. From MGZ they assure that, how could it be otherwise, their ‘flag’ is highly motivated, given the historical possibility of becoming European champion in two pesos.

Let us remember that Kerman made his debut in the super welterweight in the city of Barcelona in November 2019. Since then, he has played three more bouts, all of them settled with victory, and two of them in the Palau Olimpic Vall d’Hebron from the Catalan capital. To date, Kerman has not stepped on a French ring, the only outsider in which he passed the ropes was in USA in 2017, before Jose Antonio Abreu, which he passed over.