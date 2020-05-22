On April 30 Leiva was 40 years old and, like many others, she had no choice but to celebrate her birthday in confinement. The singer has echoed this musically, but not in the same way that we have seen dozens of artists send messages of optimism and fight against the coronavirus. Leiva has brought out her most personal side in an unpublished song called ‘La Estación Eterna’ (the name already says it all) to show us how hard and strange the quarantine is being.

“I wrote this song a few days ago, on my fortieth birthday. I recorded it that night, with the supplies I had at home. My friend Mar told me that, if I planned to publish it, I had to illustrate it with the rudimentary newspaper that I was recording during these long days of indoor psychedelia “, he points out on his social networks. And indeed, a video clip as dark as it is realistic accompanies the lyrics of ‘The Eternal Station’.

The singer talks about his birthday, what he misses his brothers, about his bicycle trips and the importance that it has now that the chain is out, the existential disaster he is still facing and the desire he has for “a little normal” even if it is. Further, Leiva has winked at the recently deceased Michael Robinson. The line “I listen on the radio … my star commentator dies” adds to the list of the strange situations that we have experienced during confinement.

The singer has joined the thousands of musicians who have taken advantage of the break to compose his most personal songs. Along with the amateur video clip that she has recorded at home, Leiva has also shown an emotional cover of ‘La Estación Eterna’. “The cover is a photo I took of the birthday balloons tied to the chandeliers of my grandfather’s piano”, he tells on networks. The perfect complement to a song that, although beautiful, shows us the harsh reality that we continue to face.