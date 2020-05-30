The controversy is served. In the plenary session on Thursday, Sant Antoni approved a motion to urge the Island Council to regulate tourist entertainment activities with music offered abroad during the day, that is, the beach clubs. Yesterday, in a telephone conversation with this newspaper, the Leisure Manager of Ibiza, José Luis Benítez, described this proposal as “empty of content” because “in Ibiza there are no beach clubs”.

«He is a figure that legally does not exist. They are restaurants with music. If they want to regulate something, it has to be beach restaurants and for these, they are the same rules as for a restaurant that is in the center of town, “argued Benítez.

The latter was forceful in pointing out that this plenary proposal responds “to the interests” of some individuals who “want to eliminate the daytime offer because they want to favor nightclubs. Clubs that, in some cases, have been anchored in the past ». In addition, he noted: “I think the citizen committee that is the one who is demanding this from the City Council has exceeded itself.”

Benítez recalled that it was the Consell himself in the previous legislature with the director of Tourism, Vicent Torres Benet, who eliminated the figure of the beach club from a legal point of view. In 2017, the Parliament approved an amendment proposed by the PSOE of Ibiza to the Balearic tourist law that allowed to regulate or prohibit beach clubs. Clinging to this new rule, in 2018, the Consell deleted from its registry all the beach clubs in Ibiza, a figure that the island’s councils did not include, and these were established as restaurants with music licenses. Prior to this, eleven establishments had registered as such under the Balearic law that the PP of Bauzá had approved in the Govern.

The Consell waiting

Yesterday there was still no time to speak at the Consell d’Eivissa. The highest island institution decided to wait until it had the formal written request to be able to analyze it and respond knowingly. The notification is expected to arrive via official channel in the coming days. They also did not indicate whether they plan to make any kind of legal modification in relation to this type of premises that are registered as restaurants.

THE NOTE

Strict protocols in party rooms and discos

The Federation of Entrepreneurs for Nocturnal Leisure (Spain at Night), together with the Institute of Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE), has prepared a Guide for Risk Reduction Measures against COVID-19 in nightlife. The Balearic Association of Night Leisure and Entertainment (Abone), chaired by Jesús Sánchez, affirms that “we are ready to restart the activity on June 8 with all the health and safety requirements.” Among the measures is the use of masks and delimiting the dance area by grids. For Ibiza Leisure this last measure is little less than nonsense: «It is ridiculous. Whoever said that does not know the reality of a disco.

.