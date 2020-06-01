It is of little use being the team that loses the least in the championship if it is, along with Schalke, the team that ties the most. The ten ‘Xs’ added by RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, two of them after the stoppage forced by the coronavirus, have made him lose almost all hope of fighting for the title. Not so long ago the possibility was real. Beyond this utopian ambition today, the fight for the Champions League positions is red hot and therefore the ‘Roten Bullen’ have no margin for error. No further tripping is allowed.

06/01/2020 at 09:59

CEST

Roger Payró

Leaving points at home against Freiburg and Hertha did not enter the plans of Julian Nagelsmann, who hopes that his pupils show their best face as the one that allowed them to thrashing Mainz with a ‘little hand’. Going back to ‘top-4’ is non-negotiable. The technician continues with the casualties due to injury to Poulsen, Ampadu and Konaté, to which this day is added Halstenberg by sanction. Kampl it is doubt for the duel.

“We can have the best season in the club’s history. To achieve that, we want and need to get points. The match against Hertha was our worst game in a long time & rdquor ;, Nagelsmann said in the preview. Dani Olmo will be the game for the third day in a row and will be measured against a pleasant face known as that of Jorge Meré, with whom he achieved the European Championship with the U21.

The young defender, who is celebrating his third season in Germany, will seek to continue growing in a colony that does not renounce Europe but that needs to first seal the permanence sooner. Risse and Bornauw, this by sanction, are the losses in the set of Markus Gisdol. Jhon Córdoba, ex of Espanyol and Granada among others, will be as always his offensive weapon. The Colombian already has 11 goals.

Probable lineups:

Suburb: Horn; Ehizibue, Meré, Leistner, Schmitz; Skhiri, Hector; Kainz, Uth, Jakobs; and Córdoba.

Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Angeliño, Sabitzer, Laimer; Nkunku, Olmo, Werner; and Schick.

Stadium: Rhein Energie Stadion.

Hour: 20.30.

