Leipzig will not let go of their scorer Timo Werner at the end of the season for a transfer fee of less than 55 million euros, confirmed the president of the club, Oliver Mintzlaff.

05/27/2020

On at 17:51

CEST

Werner, who has scored 24 goals this season in the Bundeslgia, could leave Leipzig until June 15, with effect for next season, for the amount “stipulated”, according to what the manager told ‘Sport Bild’.

“If we have the decision in our hands again, then we will be deeply relaxed,” Mintzlaff emphasized, referring to Werner’s contract with Leipzig extending until 2023.

Champions League winner Liverpool and their coach Jürgen Klopp are openly striving for the services of Werner, according to the English press, which sees it unlikely that they will undertake their signing after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 24, the striker is one of the most valued players in the Bundesliga, the first major sports competition to play again after the coronavirus. Trained at Stuttgart, he exploded in Leipzig, where he has 91 goals in 152 games.

