Leipzig summary and goals

04/03/2021

On at 20:58 CEST

Bayern Munich visited Leipzig in what would be a very tough appointment to, first, confirm themselves as leaders of the Bundesliga and, in addition, check their state of form without their highest figure, Robert Lewandowski, injured with Poland.

I READ

BAY

Leipzig

Gulacsi; Klostermann, Orban, Upamecano; Mukiele, Olmo (Sorloth, 74 ‘), Adams (Hee-Cha, 82’), Sabitzer, Haidara (Poulsen, 73 ‘) (Konate, 88’); Nkunku, Forsberg (Kluivert, 46 ‘).

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernández; Kimmich, Goretzka (Musiala, 72 ‘); Sané (Javi Martínez, 81 ‘), Müller, Coman (Gnabry, 72’); Choupo-Moting.

Referee

Daniel Siebert. TA: Mukiele (26 ‘), Sabitzer (37’), Upamecano (61 ‘) / Kimmich (33’), Hernández (81 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 27. Red Bull Arena. Door closed.

And the date went well thanks to the scoring intervention of Leon Goretzka, author of the goal that certifies the leadership and arrive with air in the chest to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League this week against PSG.

The Bavarians knew that the visit to the Red Bull Arena was a direct date with the league title. And perhaps the importance of the duel made its process very thick, with Nagelsmann’s men unable to connect and Bayern rushing options without precision.

All this until the closing of the first part. At 38 ‘, Müller took advantage of his arrival at the baseline to stop and look for the scorer in the area. This time it wasn’t Lewandowski. Goretzka arrived from behind and, with the right, kept it in the goal for 1-0

Leipzig tried to reach out after the break with Justin Kluiver’s entryt, but despair and the passing of the minutes ended up burying their hopes before a superb Bayern that managed the actions e, He could even increase his advantage by having better judgment.