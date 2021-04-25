Leipzig summary and goals

04/25/2021 at 5:33 PM CEST

Alex Carazo

Refuses to give up on Leipzig in this Bundesliga. He has practically done it Bayern, but the defeat of the whole Flick before him MainzWhen a victory gave them the title, it left a door open for Red Bull to keep pushing. And they did not fail. Comfortable triumph against a Stuttgart very diminished by expulsion of Ahamada in the 13th minute.

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Klostermann (Mukiele, 65 ‘), Konate (Upamecano, 46’), Orban; Adams (Henrichs, 73 ‘), Olmo (Kluivert, 76’), Kampl, Haidara, Angeliño; Nkunku (Forsberg, 65 ‘), Sorloth.

Stuttgart

Kobel; Mavropanos, Anton, Kemp; Massimo, Ahamada, Endo, Coulibaly (Churlinov, 88 ‘); Forster, Castro (Karazor, 74 ‘); Kalajdzic (Sankoh, 74 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.46 Haidara. 2-0 M.67 Forsberg.

Referee

Deniz Aytekin. TA: Konate (24 ‘), Henrichs (76’). TR: Ahamada (13 ‘).

Incidents

Red Bull Arena (door closed).

The collegiate, the old acquaintance, needed the help of the VAR Deniz Aytekin, who showed a yellow card in the first instance to the midfielder of Stuttgart. After going to check it, he decided to show the red one. From there, completely new match. If already the Leipzig dominates his encounters, the expulsion put him the way downhill.

Even so, the set of Matarazzo did not give his arm to twist in the first half where he managed to keep the ball and stretch on occasion looking for the ‘giant’ Kalajdzik so that he could put up with it and give his team time to get out. In fact, in many moments the numerical inferiority on the field of play was not noticed.

Even so, in the first minute of the second half the match already started to turn. Came out the Leipzig with his most overwhelming version, and Olmo completed his ninth attendance of the course with a measured center so that Haidara head to the squad. Impossible for Kobel. The only one I can’t catch. Great game of the Swiss goalkeeper of the Stuttgart, which avoided the defeat of the locals.

The fatigue was taking its toll on the visitors, who did not bother Gulacsi on no occasion. Kobel kept them in the game, but a naive penalty from Mavropanos about the newcomer Forsberg allowed to sentence the Leipzig. The same Swedish midfielder transformed the maximum penalty.

Remain nine points to be contested in this Bundesliga, and there is seven difference between Bayern Y Leipzig. Practically impossible for those of Nagelsmann, but they will fight it to the end.