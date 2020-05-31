Sunday May 31, 2020

The rojos red bulls ’squad urgently needs to add three points to stay in the fight for the top positions in the Bundesliga. For their part, Cologne will have to fight for the honor of playing at home and keep the victory to ruin Leipzig’s plans.

In a new duel without an audience for matchday 29 of German football, Cologne host Leipzig at their stadium. A meeting in which both teams will seek to end their negative streaks and appropriate the three points. The match of the date in Expert, to bet on any of the sets.

The victory of the local gives 4.50 of prize to the bet amount. The tie on the scoreboard gives a 3.50, while the victory of the visiting team only gives 1.25 to your bet.

PREMISES IN D.AT STREAM

The Cologne does not come very strong in the Bundesliga. The table of the mountain goats ’has not been victorious for four dates and they remain in the middle of the table, far from the drop positions, but also from the European tournament quotas.

A LOW RESTART FOR THE LEIPZIG

For their part, the “red bulls” had been doing a good season until the league was paralyzed. The quarantine passed them by and in recent times, Leipzig have only managed draws with little value for their claims to fight for the title.

WERNER ON THE ATTACK

The German striker in the visiting box could be an important factor to consider. The young attacker is fast and effective in the last meters of the field. With 24 goals in 28 games, the player has also been overcome by isolation and has not scored in recent dates.

