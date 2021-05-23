Leicester’s defeat against Tottenham that leaves him out of the Champions League

05/23/2021 at 7:29 PM CEST

Marc Zapater

The Leicester lost to the Tottenham (2-4) in a match played in the King Power Stadium and with it he loses a place to dispute the Champions League in the next course.

Leicester

Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana (Mendy 21 ‘), Söyüncü; Albrighton (Ayoze 80 ‘), Tielemans, Ndidi, Thomas, Maddison (Pereira 62’); Iheanacho and Vardy.

Tottenham

Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilón; Winks, Hojbjerg; Bergwijn (Moura 68 ‘), Alli (Bale 68’), Son (Rodon 93 ‘); and Kane.

Goals

1-0 M.18 Vardy (PEN), 1-1 M.41 Kane, 2-1 M.52 Vardy (PEN), 2-2 M.76 Schmeichel (PP), 2-3 M.83 Bale, 2 -4 M.96 Bale.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Bergwijn (58 ‘), Winks (83’)

Incidents

King Power Stadium. At 17:00.

The set led by Brendan rodgers played today at home the last game of the Premier League, but with still places to the top European category to dispute. Despite not being dependent on themselves, Leicester welcomed the Tottenham, a weak team, especially in defense.

Thanks to an error of Alderweireld before the irruption of Vardy in the area caused the penalty to open the can and dream of that square of Champions for locals. A first part dominated by ‘the foxes’ but that Harry kane, after a bad rejection of Thomas, did not forgive and put the 1-1 on the scoreboard just before going to rest.

In the second half, the tonic of the game did not change and again, thanks to a penalty, in this case of Sanchez, Vardy He again overtook ‘the foxes’ from the point of eleven meters.

The home crowd roared in the King Power Stadium after the goal of his star striker and also since the Chelsea he lost his game to him Aston Villa.

However, the joy lasted little. An error of Schmeichel in a bad start it caused the tie for the visiting team and with it a last push to overcome the match.

Finally, the comeback materialized thanks to both Gareth Bale in minute 87 and who managed to put the 2-4 final after scoring his second goal of the afternoon. With that, the Premier League for both teams and Leicester’s dream to contest the Champions League during the next course. Nonetheless, ‘the foxes’ have finished in fifth position and with it they will dispute the Europa League.