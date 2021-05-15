Leicester win their first FA Cup in front of thousands of fans

The Leicester city beat (0-1) Chelsea this Saturday at Wembley Stadium to lift the first FA Cup of his record, thanks to the goal by Youri Tielemans’ squad in the 63rd minute.

He also did it before thousands of fans -although not full capacity- that, given the good evolution of the pandemic in the United Kingdom Due to the high rate of vaccination, and despite the fear for the Indian strain, they were able to cheer on their teams as before.

The oldest soccer tournament in the world smiled for the first time at the ‘Foxes’, after four lost finals in their history. Leicester, with three League Cups and the historic 2016 Premier in their record, wrote another page of English football.

Those of Brendan Rodgers showed more of the beginning with Vardy, but Chelsea was gradually dominating the ball and finding Werner. The German took away a sung goal from Azpilicueta and the London box ended up locking Leicester in their field.

With Kante taking over, Chelsea continued better after the break but Tielemans found the ball with which to bet on the inside with a right hand that went straight to the square. The ‘blues’ ran into Schmeichel to lose their first final, with the Champions League against City as the next.