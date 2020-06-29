We will have a great match this Sunday, June 28, on day 32 of the Premier League 2019-2020when the Leicester seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that brings them closer to the Champions, but they will receive Chelsea He arrives motivated ready to deliver a coup de authority at King Power Stadium.

Time and Channel Leicester vs Chelsea

Campus: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Hour: 4:00 pm from England. 10:00 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 12:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET in the United States.

Channel: SKY Sports in England, Mexico and Central America. ESPN in South America. . in the United States.

Leicester vs Chelsea LIVE

The box of Leicester He has had a great campaign dreaming of returning to the Champions League, but they know they need to step up. After 31 days they add 16 wins, 7 draws and have been beaten 8 times.

The Foxes They come from a bitter draw last day when they hosted Brighton in a duel where they were unable to score for a final 0-0.

For his part, the Chelsea He also seeks to tie a ticket to the Champions League. They have 16 wins, 6 draws and have been beaten in 9 duels, so they cannot fail this Sunday.

The Blues come from a huge victory last day when They beat Manchester City 2-1 with annotations of Christian Pulisic and Willian.

As he Leicester As the Chelsea they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to take a step in the fight for the Champions League; In the general table we find the Foxes in third position with 55 points, while the Blues are fourth with 54 units in the Premier league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Leicester vs Chelsea.

Result: Leicester vs Chelsea [Vídeo Resumen] see FA Cup 2019-2020

Summary video. Leicester 0-1 Chelsea: