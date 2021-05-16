Leicester topple Chelsea to win their first FA Cup

The Leicester champion of the FA Cup after winning 0-1 to Chelsea thanks to a great goal from Youri Tielemans. Kasper schmeichel signed a great match and allowed his team to win this prestigious English tournament for the first time in its history. Londoners saw a goal being disallowed for Chilwell in the last minutes.

Total madness in the Leicester when managing to lift the first FA Cup of its history. Up to four – three of them in the 60 ‘- had tried before this edition and always took the runner-up. Now, in 2021, they manage to lift this title for the first time and the meeting was not without suffering.

Because the Chelsea it was better from start to finish. The London team, which in a few weeks will play the final of the Champions, was clearly superior, but there always appeared one of the protagonists of the game: Kasper schmeichel. The son of the mythical goalkeeper of the Manchester United gave a recital under sticks, stopping the Werner, Mount and company.

At gambling time, fortune fell on the side of a Leicester that it was played on the counterattack or in set pieces. Youri Tielemans he released a shoe from the edge of the area that entered the squad of the Spanish goal Kepa. Impossible to stop such a missile from the Belgian midfielder.

The Chelsea He kept trying, but couldn’t put the equalizer on the scoreboard. Ben Chilwell, ex of Leicester, he managed to score a goal in the 90th minute, but the left-handed winger was in an illegal position. The VAR canceled the goal for offside and injury time passed until the final whistle sounded on Wembley, where the foxes became the winners of the FA Cup in front of 22,000 fans.