Soccer is stopped, but the work in the sports directions of the clubs is not. One of these entities is Real Betis, which studies both entries and exits for the coming season. One of the players for whom Benito Villamarín’s offices are willing to listen to offers is William Carvalho, a Portuguese midfielder who has hardly participated this season due to an injury that forced him to undergo surgery.

The Portuguese footballer had a good season in his first year as a Betic, last year, but his contribution is leaving much to be desired this season, largely due to that herniated disc that has kept him off the pitch for four months. . In any case, William Carvalho continues to have a market. One of the clubs interested in Portuguese is the Leicester, As they assure several English media, which also say that the Foxes are willing to offer more than 20 million euros for the player.

More suitors

On the other hand, in France they place it in the orbit of the Monaco. At Betis they are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese. They are aware that he is one of the players with the most lineup in the squad, so they can get a significant amount for him in the summer. The midfielder is international with Portugal and fixed for Fernando Santos, and despite his inactivity his price has not dropped.

In those, the club could make cash with him and thus have more freedom to go to the market for the next season. The idea is to recover at least the 20 kilos it cost, and it should be remembered that the Betis signed Guido Rodríguez in January, footballer of the same profile who cost about four million euros more variable and who has barely been able to play due to the break due to the coronavirus.