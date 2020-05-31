Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers revealed on Friday that he suffered from the coronavirus for three weeks, while it was announced that the rescheduled season of English football will culminate in the FA Cup final on August 1.

Rodgers compared the effects of the virus to what he felt on ascending Kilimanjaro. He said he fell ill “about a week” after the Premier League season was suspended on March 13, and subsequent testing confirmed that he had COVID-19.

“The strangest thing was losing the sense of smell and taste. One loses strength. I was barely able to walk 10 yards, ”said Rodgers. “It felt like when I climbed Kilimanjaro. When one reaches a certain point of altitude, one really suffers when walking ”.

The Liverpool exec continues to undergo two tests per week, following Premier League protocols for combating the coronavirus.

“It is not that I already had it, I would not be doing the tests. You never know, “added Rodgers.

For its part, the Football Association announced tentative dates for the remaining rounds of the FA Cup a day after the Premier League indicated it plans to restart on June 17.

The FA Cup quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of June 27 and 28, and the semifinals on July 18 and 19.

The semi-final and final phases are usually held at Wembley Stadium, but the FA noted that information on the venues will be released later.

In the information on football from other European countries, it highlights:

The Polish authorities will allow the limited presence of fans in the stands for matches starting June 19.

The public should only occupy 25% of the maximum capacity of the stadiums and fans from the visiting team will not be allowed to enter in order to avoid unnecessary trips.

The Polish league will restart on Friday with empty stadiums after having last played a match on March 9.

In Switzerland, the league announced the restart of activities by June 20 in empty stadiums.

With 13 days remaining in the top division season, the league has been inactive since February following the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to complete the campaign on August 2.

And in Russia, fans will be able to head to the stadiums when the league restarts next month.

The government agency to combat the Russian coronavirus indicated that spectators will be allowed access as long as they do not exceed 10% of the maximum capacity of the stadiums.

The Russian league previously announced that matches will start on June 21.

Only neighboring Belarus currently holds soccer games with fans in stadiums.