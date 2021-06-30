Leicester sign Daka from Salzburg, Austrian league MVP

06.30.2021 – 15:15 | Source: Leicester City | Reading time: less than 1 min.

The MVP of the Austrian league

Leicester City announced on Wednesday the arrival of striker Patson Daka in an operation worth around 30 million euros. The 22-year-old from Zambia becomes not only the biggest transfer ever from Red Bull Salzburg, but also the most expensive sale in the history of the Austrian Bundesliga.

The so far MVP of the Central European league signs until 2026 with Leicester and is the first reinforcement of the Foxes for the next season. In addition, it is the fourth most expensive signing of what we have this summer.

Patson Daka came to Salzburg in the summer of 2017 from his country’s Kafue Celtic FC at zero cost, having been on loan with linked team FC Liefering for half a season.

With Red Bull, Daka played a total of 125 games in which he scored 68 goals and gave 27 assists. He is 22 caps for Zambia. Last season, the attacker was the Pichichi of the Austrian Bundesliga with 27 goals in 28 games and he says goodbye to the tournament being the most valuable player with 22 million euros.

