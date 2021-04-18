Leicester or Southampton, a finalist from other times

04/18/2021

Act. At 10:40 CEST

Arnau montserrat

If Chelsea and City were two regulars in the fight for the FA Cup, Southampton and Leicester not so much. The ‘foxes’ have never won the competition oldest in the world and Southampton have only won it once. In the 1975/76 season. They were other times.

In fact, Leicester’s last FA Cup final was in 1969. He lost it precisely to Manchester City. The last one for the ‘saints’ is more recent. In 2002, against Arsenal.

Hasenhüttl’s men can make history by becoming the second team to reach the final without conceding a single goal all the way. They will not be able to count on Minamino who played the first qualifying rounds of the competition with Liverpool.

Vardy is the great asset of Rodgers. He’s good at Wembley. He has scored in the three games he has played for the ‘foxes’. Soyüncu returns after overcoming the covid and Maddison’s punishment is lifted.

Probable lineups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne; Vardy, Iheanacho.

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Adams, Ings.