Leicester goals and highlights

The dynamics of Leicester and West Brom were opposite but what is truly different is their reality. The triumph in the semi-finals of the FA Cup charged the morale of some ‘Foxes’ with a downcast spirit after their previous Premier defeats.

Schmeichel; Fofana (Albrighton, 62 ‘), Evans, Söyüncü; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison (Ayoze, 72 ‘); Vardy (Praet, 85 ‘) and Iheanacho.

West brom

Johnstone; Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Towsend; Phillips, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Robinson (Ajayi, 46 ‘); Pereira (Grant, 73 ‘) and Diagne (Robson-Kanu, 61’).

Goals

1-0 M. 23 Vardy. 2-0 M. 26 Evans. 3-0 M. 36 Iheanacho.

Referee

Andrew Madley. TA: Yokuslu (57 ‘) and Bartley (79’).

Incidents

King Power Stadium. Behind closed doors.

Two stumbles that brought back the memory of the post-confinement slump of yesteryear when all the work done was thrown overboard. This course seems that it will not be repeated.

Vardy, Evans and Iheanacho dispatched West Brom (3-0) in fifteen minutes into the first half and leave the baggies with a foot and a half in the Championship.

The moment was very different for Sam Allardyce’s team, full of optimism after two league victories. A clearly broken streak in the King Power against a Leicester who forgave the win. Iheanacho He warned as soon as the duel began, although the Nigerian was not going to regret his mistake. Vardy, in a quick attack action, he met again with the goal and paved the victory.

It was the equator of the first half and only three minutes later Evans doubled the rent with an imposing head in a corner. Before the holiday, Iheanacho took advantage of an assignment of Vardy to sentence and he himself forgave his double in the last of the first act.

Allardyce’s proposal, who committed suicide in the first 45 minutes with a very advanced defense, varied after the holiday but only served to cut the bleeding. That, coupled with that The cast of Brendan Rodgers took their foot off the gas left a second half completely inconsequential.