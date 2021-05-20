Leicester City – Tottenham Premier: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/20/2021 at 9:56 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Sunday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Leicester city and the Tottenham and whose destination of realization will be King Power Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Brendan Rodgers has 66 points and +20 in goal differential, ranking fifth in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a loss against Chelsea (2-1), a win against Manchester United (2-1), a loss to Newcastle (4-2) and a draw with Southampton (1-1).

On the other hand, Ryan Mason’s squad accumulates 59 points and +21 in goal differential, so it is in the seventh seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a loss against Aston Villa (2-1), a win against Wolves (2-0), a loss to Leeds (3-1) and a conquest against Sheffield United (4-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE LEICESTER CITY – TOTTENHAM DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Leicester city and the Tottenham of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 5:00 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.