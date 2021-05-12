Leicester City take all three points against Manchester United (1-2)

05/11/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Leicester won the Manchester Utd 1-2 during the match held this Tuesday at the Old trafford. The Manchester United arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-3 victory against the Aston Villa. For his part, Leicester city he was defeated by 2-4 in the last game he played against the Newcastle united. After the scoreboard, the Red Devils team is second at the end of the match, while the Leicester is third.

Good start to the meeting for the Lesterian team, who released the light with a goal from Thomas in minute 10. However, the Manchester United in the 15th minute he achieved the tie by means of a goal of Greenwood, thus ending the first part with the result of 1-1.

In the second half the visiting team scored a goal, as they took the opportunity to cross the net of their opponent with a goal of Söyüncü at 66 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a score of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Manchester Utd gave entrance to Rashford, Cavani Y Bruno fernandes for Elanga, Greenwood Y Amad Diallo, Meanwhile he Leicester gave the green light to Maddison Y Choudhury for Ayoze Y Vardy.

With 66 points, the team of Brendan rodgers was located in third place in the table, occupying a place in the Champions League, while the team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it was placed in second position with 70 points, also with a place of access to Champions League, at the end of the party.

On the next day of the competition the Manchester United will play against him Fulham in his fiefdom, while the Leicester city will face away from home against Chelsea.

Data sheetManchester United:De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Williams, Matic, Van De Beek, Mata, Elanga (Rashford, min.66), Amad Diallo (Bruno Fernandes, min.78) and Greenwood (Cavani, min.66)Leicester City:Schmeichel, Fofana, Söyüncü, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Ayoze (Maddison, min.65), Thomas, Albrighton, Vardy (Choudhury, min.80) and IheanachoStadium:Old traffordGoals:Thomas (0-1, min. 10), Greenwood (1-1, min. 15) and Söyüncü (1-2, min. 66)