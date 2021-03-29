Leicester City – Manchester City Premier: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Leicester city and the Manchester City and whose destination of realization will be King Power Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Brendan Rodgers has 56 points and +21 in goal differential, ranking third in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win over Sheffield United (5-0), a win against Brighton (2-1), a draw with the Burnley (1-1) and a loss to Arsenal (3-1).

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s squad accumulates 71 points and +43 in goal differential, so it is in the first seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win over Fulham (3-0), a win over Southampton (5-2), a defeat against Manchester United (2-0) and a win against Wolves (4-1).

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE ASTON VILLA – TOTTENHAM DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Leicester city and the Manchester City of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Saturday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.