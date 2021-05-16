Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel shows his joy at winning the FA Cup

Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City goalkeeper, said that the FA Cup title is such a happy moment that it is “indescribable”.
“What a day. It is indescribable. It is what I have dreamed of since I was a child. I am very proud of everyone. Everyone has helped to be with this title. This is what can be achieved when we all work together”, Schmeichel assured the BBC.
Leicester achieved their first FA Cup, after four lost finals, thanks to a goal from Youri Tielemans for the squad. “What a shot. I did not dare to celebrate because there is the VAR, but my goodness,” said Schmeichel.
“Today is an incredible day, a great day that we are all going to enjoy, but now we have training tomorrow and another important game on Tuesday,” he added.
Vardy and Schmeichel. They won the 1st Premier for Leicester. They stayed in Leicester. Now they win the 1st FA Cup for Leicester pic.twitter.com/KNftRaANHi
