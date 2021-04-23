Leicester City: Jamie Vardy and his tremendous Premier League scoring record

Jamie vardy broke his scoring drought in the match between the Leicester city and the West Bromwich Albion, to thus reach 115 goals in his career in the Premier League, surpassing legends of the English league.

According to information from ESPN FC, Vardy now he has more goals than players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suárez, Didier Drogba, Denis Bergkamp, ​​Fernando Torres, Eric Cantoná and Carlos Tevez.

With Leicester, Vardy managed to reach 115 goals in 294 games, while Cristiano Ronaldo has 84 with Manchester United, Luis Suárez 69 with Liverpool and Didier Drogba 104 with Chelsea.

It should be noted that Jamie Vardy managed to overtake these longest-serving players in the Premier League, as he is currently playing his seventh season with Leicester in the first division. The only one who comes close is Drogba, who has 254 games with the Blues.

However, in favor of the English forward, he managed to surpass all these world-class forwards in a much smaller team like Leicester, as the others did so in teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, which belong to the so-called “Big six”.

