Leicester City host Newcastle United on matchday 35

05/07/2021 at 09:19 CEST

The Leicester receives this Friday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Newcastle in the King Power Stadium during his 35th game in the Premier League.

The Leicester city He faces the meeting of the thirty-fifth day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after drawing the last match played against the Southampton. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won 19 of the 34 games played to date, with a streak of 61 goals for and 39 against.

For his part, Newcastle united could not win at Arsenal in his last game (0-2), so he comes to the meeting with the need to regain victory in the field of Leicester city. Of the 34 games he has played in this Premier League season, the Newcastle united he has won nine of them with a figure of 36 goals in favor and 56 against.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

As a local, the Leicester city He has won nine times, been defeated seven times and has drawn once in 17 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he doesn’t want more points to slip away at his stadium. At the exits, the Newcastle united He has drawn four times in his 17 games so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium. Leicester city if you want to improve these figures.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Leicester city and the results are five wins, four losses and four draws in favor of the local team. The last time these teams met in this tournament was in January 2021 and the match ended with a 1-2 result in favor of the Leicester.

At this time, the Leicester city It is ahead in the standings with a difference of 27 points compared to its rival. The Leicester city He arrives at the meeting with 63 points in his locker and occupying the third place before the game. For their part, the visitors are in seventeenth position with 36 points.