Leicester City host Crystal Palace

04/25/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Leicester receives this Monday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Palace in the King Power Stadium during his thirty-third game in the Premier League.

The Leicester City faces with optimism for the meeting of the thirty-third day after achieving victory in his fief in the King Power Stadium 3-0 against West Bromwich Albion, with goals from Evans, Iheanacho Y Vardy. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won 18 of the 32 matches played to date in the Premier League, scoring 37 goals against 58 for.

On the visitors’ side, the Crystal palace could not cope with the Chelsea in his last game (1-4), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the competition. To date, of the 31 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won 10 of them and has a balance of 33 goals scored against 52 goals received.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Leicester City has won eight times, been defeated seven times and has drawn once in 16 games played so far, indicating that the Crystal palace you may have a chance to score a positive score in this match. In the role of visitor, the Crystal palace It has a balance of five wins, seven losses and three draws in 15 games played, so it is a fairly strong away from home rival that the locals will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the King Power Stadium, obtaining as a result three victories, four defeats and a draw in favor of the Leicester City. The last time both teams played in this competition was in December 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

To this day, the Leicester City it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 21 points compared to its rival. The team of Brendan rodgers he ranks third with 59 points on his scoreboard. As for the rival, the Crystal palace, is thirteenth in the standings with 38 points.