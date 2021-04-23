Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion (3-0)

04/22/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

The Leicester signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the West brom during the match played in the King Power Stadium this Thursday, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Leicester city aimed to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the previous duel against West Ham. On the part of the visiting team, the West Bromwich Albion he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Southampton in his fief and the Chelsea away from home, 3-0 and 2-5 respectively. With this good result, the West Bromwich Albion is nineteenth at the end of the match, while the Leicester is third.

The game started in a favorable way for the local team, which gave the starting gun in the King Power Stadium with a goal from Vardy in the 23rd minute. Leicester city with a bit of Evans in the 26th minute, allowing the 2-0. After a new play the score of the Lesterian team increased, which distanced itself by establishing 3-0 thanks to the goal of Iheanacho in the 36th minute, thus ending the first half with a 3-0 in the light.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 3-0.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Leicester who entered the game were Albrighton, Ayoze Y Praet replacing Fofana, Maddison Y Vardy, while changes in the West brom They were Ajayi, Robson-Kanu Y Grant, who entered to replace Robinson, Diagne Y Matheus Pereira.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Yoku & scedil; lu Y Bartley.

With this good performance the Leicester city He already has 59 points in the Premier League and remains in third place in the table, in a position to access the Champions League. For his part, West Bromwich Albion it remains with 24 points, occupying a place of relegation to the Second Division, with which it reached this thirty-second day.

On the following day the team of Brendan rodgers will face against Crystal palace, Meanwhile he West Bromwich Albion Sam Allardyce will face him Aston Villa.

Data sheetLeicester City:Schmeichel, Evans, Söyüncü, Fofana (Albrighton, min.62), Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison (Ayoze, min.72), Thomas, Castagne, Vardy (Praet, min.85) and IheanachoWest Bromwich Albion:Johnstone, Bartley, O’shea, Townsend, Furlong, Maitland-Niles, Yoku & scedil; lu, Matheus Pereira (Grant, min.73), Robinson (Ajayi, min.46), Phillips and Diagne (Robson-Kanu, min.62 )Stadium:King Power StadiumGoals:Vardy (1-0, min. 23), Evans (2-0, min. 26) and Iheanacho (3-0, min. 36)