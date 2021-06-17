Leica announces its first smartphone with a huge photographic sensor

Leica, the renowned German brand of optical instruments, has presented its first smartphone. The main protagonist of the device, as expected, is the camera module, which has a single sensor of one inch and 20 MP resolution.

The Leitz Phone 1 shares all its technical specifications with the recently introduced Sharp Aquos R6. In fact, they are internally identical, only the Leica model has a redesigned housing that has a lid that protects the camera.

The truth is that the Leitz Phone 1 is a true high-end phone and it shows in its features and price. The device has a screen 6.6-inch OLED with WUXGA + resolution and HDR. The refresh rate is located at 120 Hz and its battery is 5,000 mAh.

The heart of the Leica device is dominated by a Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, the same as other high-end terminals. It is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, it is possible to expand the capacity using SD cards.

Regarding the star section of the terminal, as mentioned at the beginning, it has a single rear sensor of one inch and 20 MP, an ultra-wide angle lens equivalent to 19mm f / 1.9. The module is complemented by an LED flash and a TOF sensor located on the right side.

According to Leica, it will perform very well in low light conditions. In addition, it should offer better dynamic range and reduced noise compared to almost all the sensors present in other phones on the market.

Selfie lovers will also be able to enjoy its photographic ability, although, of course, with lower quality. The front of the Leica phone mounts a 12-megapixel sensor with an F / 2.3 aperture.

How much will the Leica phone cost?

The Leitz Phone 1 from the Leica brand has been exclusively announced for the Japanese market through SoftBank. Although they have not specified how many units will be manufactured, it is clear that it will be a limited distribution within the borders of the Asian country.

Leica smartphone orders will begin tomorrow, Friday, June 18. Its price, like that of its brother Sharp Aquos R6, will be high. It will cost 187,920 yen, about 1,422 euros to change.

