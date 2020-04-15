The Finn believes that the new calendar will especially harm small teams

Regrets that the parents of the teams will be away from home half a year

Former Formula 1 driver JJ Lehto considers the plan Liberty Media is working on to save the 2020 season absurd. The Finn maintains that holding 15 races in a six-month period is crazy and ensures that it will harm the smallest teams and with less budget.

Formula 1 is currently at a crossroads due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite this, the category wants a sprint season in 2020, in which as many races as possible can be saved.

Liberty Media explained that a season between 15 and 18 races would be possible, if it starts in July in Austria or Silverstone. However, Lehto does not share that idea and calls it absurd.

“I have always believed that 16 races is enough for a world championship. But in such a situation, 15 races in six months is absolutely absurd“Lehto says in an interview for the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

The former F1 driver also points out that this solution would not benefit the least budget teams in the category at all. He also explains that the workers in the smaller teams will have much more work and pressure than the employees of the larger ones.

“It’s a very fierce rhythm that I don’t know if it would work. Smaller teams live up to date, now even longer than before. There are teams that have been very fair in budgetary terms in recent years, “he recalls.

“I know there has always been a big problem with the smaller teams because they don’t have enough people and they always have them working. Those workers will have a lot more work to do this year. and they will even have greater responsibilities than in large teams“, Add.

Finally, Lehto has not forgotten the workers with children, who will also suffer from these new circumstances. “You have to remember that most employees have families. Although there are many young people, others have children. Now suddenly their teams will tell them that they must be away from home for half a year.“Lehto points out to finish.

