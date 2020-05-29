The former F1 driver considers the Asturian the best option for them

Renault has confirmed its intention to continue in Formula 1. For this they have to find a driver who will take the place that Daniel Ricciardo is going to leave free with his departure to McLaren. The names of Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas have sounded like candidates, but F1 former driver J.J. Lehto is clear who it will be.

The Finn believes that the French team will opt for the Asturian driver to fill the Ricciardo vacancy. However, it highlights that the Renault project is in the medium or long term, as its results for 2019 show.

“The team has not achieved results in many years, so joining Renault would mean continuing to build the team. Alonso is a difficult person, but he is twice world champion with Renault. Bottas is a Mercedes driver without a title. So I think it’s pretty clear, “he told the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

Lehto thinks, on the other hand, that Bottas has good options to continue with Mercedes. “Valtteri has always had one-year contracts, which makes it seem like there is no complete trust and faith in him. Now the results on track are not as important as before, so I hope he has a good year at the table. negotiation, “he explained.

The former Formula 1 driver has also highlighted Bottas’ role since being at Mercedes. The Finn has improved significantly with the passing of the seasons to the point that at the beginning of 2019 he came to be ahead of Hamilton, now a champion.

“It is worth pointing out that Valtteri has done well in Mercedes. He is a good driver who is capable of winning races, helping the team win championships and having a good fight with Lewis Hamilton,” said Lehto to finish.

