This Sunday, the management of Hertha Berlin announced to the German news agency ‘DPA’ that former goalkeeper Lehmann will be the replacement for Jurgen Klinsmann on the club’s fiscal council. The ex-striker is expected to step down from the board soon after leaving his job at the helm with just nine games and breaking the trust of Lars Windhorst, the club’s main investor.

With this, the German giant continues to bet on old acquaintances of football in the country to appear in its pictures. According to Windhorst, the Klinsmann announcement represented a breach of confidence in the relationship with the club and has already proposed his replacement in the direction. The name of Jens Lehmann, 50, is chosen to continue the work on the tax supervisory board.

– I gladly accepted Lars Windhorst’s offer to participate in the future development of Hertha BSC. I consider this one of the most interesting projects in football today – said Lehmann

It is worth remembering that, in the last month, the ex-archer recovered from COVID-19 after spending two weeks in quarantine. As a player, the goalkeeper passed through clubs like Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, Milan and Arsenal. He was also called up several times for the German national team during 10 years and played in the 2006 World Cup. Under Klinsmann, coach at the time.

Finally, in addition to Lehmann, Marc Kosicke, Jurgen Klopp’s agent, will also assume the role of adviser to the club. Windhorst. also commented on the changes and the new names in the direction of the Berlin team.

– I am very happy that Jens Lehmann and Marc Kosicke will engage with us at Hertha. Both bring a high level of experience and professionalism with you – said Windhorst.

