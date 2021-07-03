Lehlo Ledwaba died of Covid-19

Yesterday one of the best South African boxers of all time died of Covid-19, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba (36-6-1, 23 KO). The fighter, only 49 years old, died of the virus on his way to the hospital.

He was a six-time IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion until on June 23, 2001, twenty years ago, he lost the crown to the Filipino. Manny pacquiao by TKO in the sixth round at MGM in Las Vegas (pictured).

In that same gala, our Javier Castillejo lost their WBC super welterweight title to Oscar de la hoya.

Ledwaba made his professional debut on October 31, 1990 at Eldorado Park and defeated Ephraim Madi by TKO in the fourth round.

After the defeat against Pacquiao he was no longer the same, although he won fighters like the great Vuyani bungu.

Rest in peace.