Legs of Galilea Montijo star in a litmus dress

The beauty presenter Galilea Montijo, was launched again with one of the pieces that arrive in this new season, an iridescent dress with which she enhanced her personality and charms, returning the main protagonists to her legs.

The pretty Galilea Montijo, reappeared in one of her most recent photos shared on her Instagram account, in it she appears with a tight litmus color dress that gave her a greater prominence, particularly one of her great qualities, her legs.

The “Today’s driver“He joined one of the trends that for several years has been repeated flooding the sideboards, the fever for litmus arrives again! and Galilea Montijo makes it his ally.

One of the garments that undoubtedly was very flattering for the 47-year-old celebrity who also complemented it with a pair of sneakers with thin pastel pink straps.

The “ex collaborator of Vida Tv“who appears in one of the spaces on the set where the program is recorded Today competed with a black background with small glitters simulating the stars, but it is the attitude and security of the” cheerleader “that most attracted her followers.

Perhaps, many of the fans and followers would not be surprised that “Gali” is one of the first to wear them, since the beautiful “tapatia” is always very aware of the latest trends or even this could well be a piece that he would preserve in his great closet when it becomes one of the most acclaimed again

And without a doubt, the telenovela interpreter would look “regal” as Laura Bozzo wrote, being one of the first to react to the publication.

While @cassandra_gsn wrote in it, Ameee this look.

Even for many, one of the outstanding attributes of the main host of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy” did not go unnoticed.

Hermosaa, beautiful you have very rich legs, highlighted some of the users, as well as others dedicated compliments highlighting how beautiful she looked “How beautiful and beautiful”.

The “model” who has also done everything to maintain her silhouette makes a wise selection in each of her garments, of which pieces like this cannot be absent, which she has presented on even more special occasions and in different styles.

From a daytime garment, casual and perfect for warmth, to wrapped in a tight evening dress that has made her look like a beautiful mermaid highlighting her outlined curves.

Surely even the endearing presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” has even more to surprise us in each of the broadcasts of the popular production in which she has collaborated for more than 13 years.

The tireless member of Las Estrellas, who has participated in reality shows such as “Who is the Mask” where she has also dazzled with a garment that marked each area of ​​her silhouette, wasting beauty and style, would wear a short dress with sequins and pearl tones .

One of the looks that surely for those present as well as for their fans would be an occasion that they would not forget since their silhouette looked super-delineated.

It should be remembered that through some videos on YouTube, Martha Galilea Montijo has opened the doors to her followers to share a little beyond her personality and one of what is surely her favorite space in her home, a large wardrobe that could easily occupy one of their bedrooms.