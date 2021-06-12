LeGrow, the modular desktop garden that you assemble to your liking with Lego-type blocks | Life

Indoor plants have many benefits, but there is little you can do with them, beyond watering them. LeGrow proposes you to build your own desktop garden, piece by piece.

A plant brightens up any table or room. And they are especially important for improve the mood and brighten the environment when you are telecommuting. But beyond contemplating them, or watering them, a plant gives little more of itself. Or maybe not?

LeGrow is an original and intelligent proposal of modular desktop garden, which follows the philosophy “assemble it yourself to your liking”.

Similar to Lego blocks, different types of pieces, including not just plants, but towers, humidifiers, lights, and even Bluetooth speakers, allow you to build all kinds of miniature gardens, with thousands of combinations. You can see it in this video:

We start from a base with a grid that is used to contain the water. You only have to water in one corner, and the water is distributed evenly to reach all the plants equally. There are bases of different shapes and sizes, and they can be attached to each other to create larger or smaller gardens.

On this base you place blocks to your liking. There are many different ones. Some are pots for planting different types of seeds, and others can be stacked to form towers of different heights. There are humidifiers, and decorative blocks.

There are also Battery powered blocks with USB connection for connecting LED lights, and even speaker blocks to add soothing music that will play when you contemplate your personal garden.

Sensor designed to bury it next to plants in all kinds of soils and with Bluetooth connectivity for the mobile. Measure soil moisture, light, fertility, and temperature to know when you should water or treat the surface.

Combining to your liking, and depending on the plants you place, you can create decorative gardens, medicinal plants, with spices for cooking, etc.

The concept of a desktop garden refers to the possibility of placing it on an office or work table, but many people put it in the kitchen, living room, room, etc.

LeGrow seek financing on Indiegogo. If you are interested, you can buy a basic garden from 90 euros, and add pieces and components to your liking.