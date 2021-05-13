Lego to release Thanos Infinity Gauntlet set

We are approaching summer, a season in which Lego usually introduces new products; both from own licenses and from other franchises. Unfortunately for the company, in the last few hours an image of a set has begun to circulate on the internet that surely will become one of the most desired of the year (via Brickset). Especially for the fans of Marivel. We talk about the very Thanos Infinity Gauntlet.

It turns out that a department store in the United Kingdom began selling the product early, so it was possible to photograph it prior to its presentation. But not only the Mad Titan’s Infinity Gauntlet, also other Four Marvel sets that pay homage to the Infinity Saga. That is, to all the Marvel Studios movies up to Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Eye, there is one from the Final Battle of Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, these are all the sets that will be officially announced in the following weeks – or days -:

Infinity Gauntlet [76191]: 590 pieces (59.99 pounds, approximately 69 euros or 1,700 Mexican pesos).

Avengers Endgame, Final Battle [76192]: 527 pieces (79.99 pounds, approximately 93 euros or 2,240 Mexican pesos).

Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem [76190]: 479 pieces (34.99 pounds, approximately 40 euros or 980 Mexican pesos).

Captain America and Hydra face off [76189]: 49 pieces (8.99 pounds, approximately 10 euros or 250 Mexican pesos).

Black Panther Dragon Flyer [76186]: 202 pieces (17.99 pounds, approximately 21 euros or 500 Mexican pesos).

When they will be available? We do not know exactly, but if they are already in some stores shouldn’t take too long. Of course, we have no doubt that, at least Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, will be widely requested in much of the world. In addition to being very attractive to any Marvel fan, it is a collectible set to beautify any corner of the home.

The new Lego sets arrive at the right moment when Marvel has all the spotlights on. His first series for Disney Plus, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have swept popularity. We must not forget, on the other hand, that phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin on July 9 with the premiere of Black Widow.

